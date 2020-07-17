Facebook Messenger adds screen sharing over video calls on Android and iOS

Facebook has added yet another new feature to Messenger in its quest to make the app the Zoom for most people – so to speak. We’re talking, obviously, about screen sharing.

This is in the process of going reside in the Facebook Messenger apps for Android and iOS, allowing you to immediately share your screen with friends and family, either one-on-one or in group video calls. This works in group video calls with as much as eight people, and 16 people in Rooms, because confusingly it is possible to video get in touch with Messenger both directly via a group in addition to through a Room.

Through screen sharing you’ll give the the others a live view of what you’re doing on your phone, so you can share virtually any such thing. Facebook says the point is to assist you stay connected and close with your nearest and dearest even if you’re physically apart.

Screen sharing is also obtainable in Messenger Rooms with as much as 16 people on web and desktop. The company plans to incorporate controls for who can share their screen in Rooms, and expand the number of people you can share your screen with to 50. So if you are a Room creator, you’ll soon be able to limit the ability to screen share to just your self, or allow it to be available to all participants.

