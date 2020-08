Facebook members come together to locate Iowa kid’s stolen bike Updated: 7: 22 PM CDT Aug 5,2020



Hide Transcript

Show Transcript

BRAND-NEW AT 6: 00 SOCIAL NETWORK PERTAINED TO, THE RESCUE TO ASSIST A MARSHALLTOWN HOUSEHOLD AFTER An EXTREMELY UNIQUE BIKE WAS STOLEN FROM THEIR FRONT BACKYARD. RHEYA: KCCI’S CYNTHIA FODOR HAS THEIR HEARTWARMING STORY. >> > > TO GET UP, IT WAS SUCH A SURPRISE TO HAVE IT GONE. CYNTHIA ADDIE BANE PREPARED A: BIRTHDAY EVENT FOR HER CHILD REED TO RIDE THE HIGH TRESSLE PATH. BUT THAT EARLY MORNING. >> > > I BELIEVED REED’S BIKE DISAPPEARS, AND SIMPLY LOOKED ALL AROUND, BELIEVING THEY TOOK HIS AND LEFT THAT BIKE. CYNTHIA REED’S MISSING BIKE WAS: NOT SIMPLY ANY BIKE. IT HAD BEEN A MEANINGFUL BIRTHDAY PRESENT FROM HIS GRANDPA WHO DIED LAST, YEAR. >> > > IT’S A DYNO AIR BIKE FROM EARLY 90’S. MY PARTNER ASKED FOR IT AND GOT IT FOR HIS BIRTHDAY FROM HIS MOMS AND DADS. MY DADDY IN LAW HAD RECONDITIONED IT AND TALENTED IT TO MY CHILD. CYNTHIA THE DAY THE BIKE: VANISHED WOULD HAVE BEEN REED’S FIRST DAY TO RIDE IT. THE HOUSEHOLD REQUIRED TO FACEBOOK TO DISCOVER IT. A DYNOAIR GROUP SHARED THE POST. >> > > WITHIN SECONDS, ALL …