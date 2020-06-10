Facebook lifts ad ban on non-medical face masks

Facebook is partially lifting its advertising ban on face masks and certainly will now allow third-party companies to advertise cloth masks along with other non-medical face coverings like bandanas, the company announced on Wednesday.

The company first instituted a site-wide ban on ads for many forms of face masks, including medical and respiratory masks, in March due to national shortages and concern for medical staff and other frontline workers through the COVID-19 pandemic. The ban was also designed to force away scams, misleading marketing, along with other abuses, as Facebook cannot reasonably vet every ad promoting face masks that began flooding online marketplaces in early March.

As the spread of the novel coronavirus began accelerating through the entire US earlier in the day this year, a surge popular for cleaning products, face masks, along with other household goods created a unique predicament for online ad markets and e-commerce businesses. Merchants have already been found price gouging, making false health claims, and failing to deliver purchased goods, leading Amazon, Facebook, Google, and other businesses to institute a number of bans and other measures to reduce on exploitative behavior.

In April, the US Centers for Disease Control adjusted its face mask guidance — folks are now advised to wear masks outdoors and in places where social distancing is difficult, like supermarkets. As an outcome, Facebook is lifting the ban to produce it easier for people to get and purchase cloth masks. The ban remains in effect for medical and respiratory masks like the 3M-made N95 mask. Just yesterday, 3M sued an Amazon Marketplace seller for trying to sell fake N95 masks at inflated prices, illustrating the ongoing dilemmas plaguing medical face mask sales, which are now being tightly controlled by Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Many health authorities now advise wearing non-medical masks — and in some places masks are required for activities like taking public transportation or visiting a store — and we’ve seen people and businesses of all sizes working to fill this need,” Facebook’s Rob Leathern, its director of product management, wrote in an article.

Facebook is still imposing some restrictions. It says companies or independent merchants will need to have accumulated at least a four-month history of advertising on Facebook to be approved to promote masks. It’s also restricting sellers in countries “where we have seen high percentages of policy-violating ads promoting medical supplies during the temporary ban” to trying to sell only non-medical masks within the country the vendor is located, Leathern explains.

The company is also maintaining its ban on any ads which make medical claims or any product marketed with health or COVID-19-related wording. Primarily, that means the merchandise that can be advertised will be handmade cloth masks and other types of face coverings made out of fabrics or reusable material.