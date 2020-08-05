Facebook launches TikTok-like product inside Instagram By Reuters

©Reuters Silhouettes of mobile users are seen beside a screen forecast of Instagram logo design in this image illustration



By Katie Paul

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Facebook (NASDAQ:-RRB- presented its own variation of social networks competitor TikTok in the United States and more than 50 other nations on Wednesday, embedding a brand-new short-form video service called Reels as a function within its popular Instagram app.

The launching comes days after Microsoft (NASDAQ:-RRB- stated it remained in speak with obtain TikTok’s U.S. operations from China’s By teDance. By teDance has actually consented to divest parts of TikTok, sources have actually stated, under pressure from the White House which has actually threatened to prohibit it and other Chinese- owned apps over information security issues.

The launch of Reels intensifies a bruising battle in between Facebook and TikTok, with each casting the other as a risk. Both have actually aspired to draw in American teens, a number of whom have actually gathered to TikTok in the last 2 years.

Reels was very first checked in Brazil in 2018 and after that later on in France, Germany and India, which was TikTok’s greatest market till the Indian federal government prohibited it last month following a border clash withChina Facebook likewise tried a standalone app called Lasso which did not acquire much traction.

Similar to …