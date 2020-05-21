Facebook Launches ‘Lock Profile’ Feature in India for Better Privacy

Facebook has actually revealed a brand-new “lock profile” feature that will certainly make it possible for individuals to safeguard their details on the system from being seen by any individual that isn’t in their ‘pals’ checklist. This safety feature is made for “people in India, especially women” that desire even more control over their details on Facebook, the business stated. The most current account safety feature is promoted as the follower of the Profile Picture Guard – released almost 3 years back. The safety feature will certainly be turned out to all individuals over the coming days.

What does Facebook account lock feature do?

Facebook states that the lock account feature includes an additional layer of safety to the accounts on the system. When the feature is allowed, non-friends can not zoom in, share, or download individuals’ full-size account photo and also cover image. Similarly, old and also brand-new messages can additionally be not seen by non-friends if the safety feature gets on.

While Facebook currently offers numerous privacy alternatives that provide comparable safety improvements, the brand-new feature will basically make points a lot easier, specifically for individuals that discover it difficult to browse wide variety of privacy alternatives on the system.

“We are committed to providing a safe platform for people to express themselves, Ankhi Das, public policy director, Facebook India said in a statement. “We are deeply aware of the concerns people in India, particularly women, have about protecting their online profile. Today, we are announcing a new feature which, in one easy step, will give people a lot more control, ensure their privacy and keep them safe and secure online.”

It is additionally essential to keep in mind that as soon as individuals make it possible for the brand-new feature, all the old public messages can just be watched by pals. It is vague whether non-friends will certainly have the ability to send out messages using Messenger if the safety feature gets on. Facebook in the declaration additionally mentioned that a blue badge will certainly be included in the account web page to advise that account is secured.

Where can I discover Facebook lock account alternative?

As discussed, the feature is gradually being turned out to the individuals in India, nevertheless, its accessibility can be inspected by touching More under your Facebook name. If you find the Lock Profile alternative, after that it is offered for you. Select Lock Profile and after that faucet Lock Your Profile once again to verify.

The brand-new account safety upgrade comes almost 3 years after Facebook presented Facebook ProfileGuard With the Profile Guard, non-friends can not expand an account image while considering a customer’s account on Facebook.