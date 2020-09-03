Facebook labeled – then relabled – Trump’s post about voting twice in the election

However, the labels do little to describe that trying to vote twice is prohibited. Facebook later on upgraded its label, in an obvious effort at explanation. But the advertisement hoc technique to Trump’s remarks simply weeks prior to a critical election demonstrates how the business are still having a hard time to establish a clear method for resolving his claims.

Facebook FB Twitter TWTR On Thursday early morning, Trump declared onandthat citizens ought to go to a ballot location in individual to confirm that their mail-in tallies have actually been counted.

“If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do),” Trump declared on social networks.

Trump’s online posts echoed remarks he made in a tv interview with WECT News today. But various state authorities have actually stated that trying to vote twice is a criminal activity.

“Let me be perfectly clear: voting twice is illegal, no matter who tells you do to it,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel stated in a declaration reacting to Trump’s remarks. “The president’s idea is a great one for people looking to go to jail. My office will prosecute to the fullest extend [sic] of the law anyone who intentionally flouts our election laws.” After Trump’s online remarks Thursday, Facebook used a label underneath his post. “Visit the Voting Information Center for election resources and official updates,” the label stated, consisting of a link to the info center. The label did not encourage users of the possible illegality of following Trump’s tip. The Voting …

