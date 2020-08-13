Facebook is preparing for an ugly Election Day

Today, Facebook launched its long-promised voter information center, meant as an authoritative guide to help Americans cast their votes in the upcoming election.

With the election more than two months away, the information in the center is currently focused on voter registration, but Facebook officials said that the focus would change as election day approaches, moving to the specifics of the voting process and, after election day itself, the accurate reporting of results.

“As we get closer to Election Day, voting by mail will be even more important to people who prefer to stay away from crowded polling places,” said Naomi Gleit, VP of product management and social impact at Facebook. “Early voting will also be an important option for many people, depending on the rules in their state.”

Most ominously, Facebook is planning for the voting information center to become a canonical source for election results after polls close, as the delay in tallying mail-in ballots could cause final results to be delayed for several days.

“It looks increasingly like we may not have results on election night,” said Facebook security chief Nathaniel Gleicher. “We want people to understand the debate, but we also want them to understand the facts”

As the election approaches, Facebook’s voting…