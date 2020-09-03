Facebook is paying people to shut down their accounts ahead of the election

As part of Facebook’s newest research study on how social networks effects democracy, the business appears to be paying users to log off of its items ahead of the 2020 United States governmental election, according to new screenshots published by Washington Post press reporter Elizabeth Dwoskin on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Facebook revealed that it was partnering with outdoors scientists to research study the effect its social networks items have on society throughout the upcoming United States governmentalelection Facebook anticipates around 200,000 to 400,000 users will decide in to the job. Once they have actually decided in, the business will be able to see how they engage with its items, consisting of both Facebook andInstagram

“To continue to amplify all that is good for democracy on social media, and mitigate against that which is not, we need more objective, dispassionate, empirically grounded research,” Facebook explained in a blog post. “That’s why today we are announcing a new research partnership to better understand the impact of Facebook and Instagram on key political attitudes and behaviors during the US 2020 elections.”