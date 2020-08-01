Facebook is now a destination for official music videos and premiere of new content

Facebook has today revealed that it is bringing certified official music videos to its platform in the United States, after having actually checked it in India andThailand Starting this weekend, users will start seeing content from artists and bands from numerous categories, and will likewise have the ability to find and share them much like routine posts. Plus, users will have the ability to follow their preferred artists and track their work from a newdestination

.

Aside from hosting official music videos, Facebook will likewise serve as the international launching platform for new content from artists such as J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernandez and Calibre 50 to call a couple of. Additionally, a new track from Lele Pons will debut initially on Facebook, while Panamanian R&B vocalist Sech will likewise launch a special track on the social networks platform quickly.

Facebook has actually signed with prominent music labels such as Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG and Kobalt to call a couple of. These music videos will be visible in the NewsFeed Additionally, the business is likewise presenting a new location in Facebook Watch where users can find music based upon category, artist, state of mind or themed playlists such as Trailblazers of Pop, Hip Hop MVPs and Epic Dance Videos to name a few.