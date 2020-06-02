Facebook is making it easier to bulk-delete your embarrassing old posts

Facebook is launching a brand new function known as Manage Activity that lets customers delete their old posts. It can be utilized to delete particular person posts or in bulk, and Facebook says it will provide filtering choices to assist discover posts with particular folks in them or in a sure time vary. The function will come to Facebook’s cellular apps first.

According to Facebook, the function is meant “to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today.” As an instance, it suggests that somebody would possibly need to delete old content material after they’re about to begin working full time after school or take away posts that remind them of an old relationship.

There are a few totally different choices to take away a submit from the timeline. It may be despatched to the trash, the place it might be faraway from public viewing instantly however solely completely deleted 30 days later. (Posts may be manually deleted sooner.) Alternatively, a submit may be archived, which implies it’s not public however can nonetheless be seen privately.

Twitter is one other public platform the place you may want to delete your old posts. However, the corporate has but to present an official bulk-delete instrument, which has confirmed to be an issue when old tweets have been dug up in an try to discredit or in any other case trigger bother for folks. In the absence of an official instrument on Twitter, numerous third-party tweet deletion companies have sprung up.

Manage Activity is Facebook’s newest try to give customers extra management over their information. Last yr, it lastly launched its Clear History instrument, which lets customers disconnect their net shopping information from their Facebook account. However, regardless of its title, Clear History doesn’t delete this data; it simply removes the hyperlink between it and your Facebook account.