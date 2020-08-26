Facebook investigating online activity around Kenosha shootings

group utilizing the name “Kenosha Guard” promoted an occasion for last night entitled “Armed Citizens to Protect Our Lives and Property.”

The occasion had more than 2,600 reactions.

Facebook has actually eliminated the occasion and Kenosha Guard’s page from its platform, the business stated. It did not state when the elimination happened.

The representative likewise stated the business is working to get rid of any material that applauds Monday night’s violence.

It is not yet clear if last night’s violence is connected to the Facebook group or occasion.