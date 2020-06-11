Facebook, Google, and Twitter to produce monthly reports on coronavirus disinformation

The EU is improving efforts to combat on line disinformation in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, requesting that US tech giants produce monthly reports containing “detailed data” on how they are combatting fake news about COVID-19 on their platforms.

Google, Facebook, and Twitter are the prime targets with this campaign, and the three companies told The Verge they would be complying with the EU’s requests. Exactly what steps they will simply take, though, and when they may possibly start producing reports is unknown.

Tackling misinformation from the anti-vaccine movement will be key

The EU is worried that misinformation surrounding the coronavirus could prolong the consequences of the pandemic. This is a particular problem with the anti-vaccine movement, which includes an outsized influence on line and will probably rally against any future COVID-19 vaccine. Scientist say a vaccine is necessary for countries around the world to return to normal, but many nations are easing lockdown measures anyway, inviting a second wave of infections.

While additional information on COVID-19 misinformation could help coordinate responses over the tech industry, it’s unclear if the EU’s request will produce that of good use data.

For a start, tech giants aren’t legally required to produce these new monthly reports. There’s also no guidance on just what the reports should contain, and businesses The Verge spoke to said these were still exercising what information to include.

The request can also be not area of the EU’s voluntary Code of Practice on Disinformation, which requires signatories like Google, Facebook, and Twitter to “report on a monthly basis on their actions undertaken to improve the scrutiny of ad placements, ensure transparency of political and issue-based advertising and to tackle fake accounts and malicious use of bots.”

The reports will soon be launched “without delays”

A representative for the EU told The Verge the program could be launched “without delays” and that detailed timings would soon be made public. The EU has told tech businesses it would rather the data was comprehensive than rushed, and it’s likely the format will be similar to reports produced to tackle misinformation about the 2019 EU elections.

Spokespersons for Google, Facebook, and Twitter, told The Verge they supported the EU’s efforts and had already stepped up plans to combat misinformation about the pandemic on their platforms. Facebook and Google said these were committed to producing new monthly reports, while Twitter said it absolutely was still considering how to present these details, but that it would be adding regular updates to its coronavirus misinformation blog.

“The global pandemic has shown that more people need more accurate information more than ever,” Matt Brittin, president of Google EMEA, told The Verge. “Through our cooperation with Vice-President Jourova and national authorities we know that working together, companies and policymakers can make more difference than working alone. We’re committed to the Code of Practice and to our work together to find new and creative ways to continue the fight against disinformation.”