Facebook friend: Moravia woman boosts local businesses during COVID-19 | Lifestyles

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic took maintain in New York, forcing most businesses to shut, Melissa Miller Fedrizzi visited The Heights Restaurant in H Bar in Ithaca, the place she used to work.

The go to drove dwelling to her how troublesome the pandemic is for eating places that may’t seat patrons, Fedrizzi mentioned.

So she purchased $1,200 price of present certificates for the RE/MAX actual property workplace she co-owns within the metropolis, $100 for every worker. But that is not all she did.

Fedrizzi then walked exterior the restaurant, pulled out her cellphone and recorded a video imploring others to do the identical. She posted the video on her private Facebook account, @millerasinbeer.

Since posting that video, Fedrizzi has recorded and shared one other 22, all selling regionally owned businesses in Ithaca, Lansing, Moravia and southern Cayuga County.

And every one is doing precisely what she wished it to, she mentioned.

“They’re getting views and shares, but more important is that the people I’m doing it for are getting business,” she mentioned. “It’s helping during a tough time.”