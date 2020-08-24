Facebook France to pay over £95 million in back taxes including £19.86 million penalty.

The tech giant’s French subsidiary paid £7.67 million of income taxes in 2019.

UK’s finance ministry says digital services tax on big tech companies will remain in place.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) said on Monday that its French subsidiary will pay over £95 million in back taxes. The figure also accounts for a £19.86 million penalty ascribed to an audit by French tax authorities that examined the company’s accounts data from 2009 to 2018.

According to Facebook’s spokesman, the U.S. tech giant’s French subsidiary decided in 2018 that advertising sales will be included in its annual accounts. Consequently, Facebook’s net revenue in France totalled £674 million in 2019 that translates to an almost 100% annualised increase.



Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis?



Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.





Facebook France paid £7.67 million of income taxes in 2019

Facebook’s workforce in France currently comprises 208 employees. The news on Facebook’s back taxes in France was first reported by Capital (French magazine). The social media giant published its earnings report for the fiscal second quarter in July that revealed the slowest growth in revenue since its IPO in 2012.

Facebook’s income taxes in France were valued at £7.67 million in 2019 that represented a close to 50% increase on a year over year basis. As per the company’s spokesman:

“We take our tax obligations seriously, pay the taxes we owe in all markets where we operate and work closely with tax authorities around the world to make sure we abide by all applicable tax laws and resolve any litigation.”

France has been actively advocating a change in international tax rules in recent months. The European country says digital companies like Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, and Facebook pay insufficient taxes despite making sufficient sales in several countries where they operate.

UK says digital services tax on big tech companies will remain in place

In related news, the United Kingdom’s ministry of finance denied rumours that it was considering to suspend digital services tax on big tech companies, including Facebook. The ministry said:

“We’ve been clear it’s a temporary tax that will be removed once an appropriate global solution is in place – and we continue to work with our international partners to reach that goal.”

Shares of the company ended almost flat on Monday. At a per-share price of £207.50, Facebook is now roughly 85% up compared to its low of £112 per share in March. At the start of the year, the stock was trading at £160.50 per share.

At the time of writing, the Menlo Park-based social media conglomerate is valued at £592 billion and has a price to earnings ratio of 34.62.