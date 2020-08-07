Facebook founder sees wealth hit $100bn after TikTok rival launch

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has actually seen his individual wealth increase to $100 bn (₤76 bn) after the launch of a brand-new short-form video function.

On Wednesday, Facebook revealed the United States rollout of Instagram Reels, its rival to questionable Chinese app TikTok.

Facebook shares increased by more than 6% onThursday Mr Zuckerberg holds a 13% stake in the business.

He signs up with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates in the unique so-called ‘Centibillionaire Club’.

Technology managers have actually remained in the spotlight just recently as the size and power of their business and their individual fortunes continue to grow.

Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google have actually been amongst the most significant benefactors of coronavirus lockdowns and constraints as more individuals store, enjoy home entertainment and hang out online.

Mr Zuckerberg’s individual wealth has actually gotten about $22 bn this year, while Mr Bezos’s has actually grown by more than $75 bn, according to Bloomberg.

TikTok executive order

The short-form video function Reels, …