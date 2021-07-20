Facebook fires back at Surgeon General. Hear his response
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says social media companies have taken positive steps against the sharing of health misinformation but that “it’s not enough” and responds to a Facebook official’s claim that the Biden administration is trying to scapegoat the company after failing to meet their July 4 vaccine goal.

