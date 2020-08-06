Facebook extends remote work for employees through July 2021

Facebook will let its employees continue to work from house through July 2021, the business revealed today. It signs up with other business like Google, will likewise enable employees to work from another location up until next summertime due to the continuous COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook has actually had almost all of its approximately 48,000 employees working from another location given that the preliminary wave of stay-at-home orders back in March, and it formerly revealed that it would have employees work from another location through completion of2020

In a declaration, Facebook representative Nneka Norville commented: “Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our internal discussions about these matters, we are allowing employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021. In addition, we are giving employees an additional $1,000 for home office needs.”

Facebook has among the most extreme reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing back in March that the business would be completely moving countless tasks to completely remote positions. “I think that it’s possible that over the next five to 10 years — maybe closer to 10 than five, but somewhere in that range — I think we could get to about half of the company working remotely permanently,” stated CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an interview with The Verge at the …