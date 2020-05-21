Facebook expects half of employees to work remotely over next 5-10 years | Facebook

Facebook will completely embrace distant work even after coronavirus lockdowns ease, CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed employees on Thursday, accelerating the tech sector’s geographic diversification away from its dwelling in Silicon Valley.

Zuckerberg stated the world’s largest social community would begin “aggressively opening up remote hiring”, anticipating that about half its workforce would work remotely over the next 5 to 10 years.

The firm would take a extra “measured approach” with current employees based mostly on job operate and previous efficiency, he stated, and set a 1 January 2021 deadline for workers to replace the corporate on their new places.

Facebook, which has already stated it would stick to plans to rent 10,000 engineers and product employees this yr, will even construct three new “hubs” in Atlanta, Dallas and Denver the place distant employees in these areas might sometimes meet.

“These aren’t necessarily offices,” Zuckerberg stated, though the corporate would in all probability create “some kind of physical space” to accompany them. “The concept for these hubs is that we would like to create scale. We need to focus the recruiting vitality in some cities the place we will get to a whole lot of engineers.“

He predicted some price financial savings associated to actual property, meals and labor prices, as sky-high compensation packages widespread in Silicon Valley will likely be adjusted if Facebook employees decide to dwell in less-pricey areas.

The transfer follows the same bulletins earlier this month by social media rival Twitter and funds firm Square, which had been the primary main tech corporations to allow distant work indefinitely.

Facebook is a a lot bigger firm, nonetheless, and its determination is probably going to have a extra pronounced influence on the sector’s work tradition.

The impact on prices is unclear, Zuckerberg stated, as financial savings will likely be partially offset by further prices associated to journey and applied sciences related to establishing dwelling places of work.