Facebook executive fires back at whistleblower accusations

In this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, Facebook Vice President of Content Policy Monika Bickert sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley to discuss the recent whistleblower report stemming from leaked documents from ex-employee Frances Haugen. In this interview, Bickert addresses the moderation systems of Facebook and Instagram, the challenges of moderating content internationally and in foreign languages, the issue of Instagram negatively affecting teens as outlined in the leaked documents, and discusses the role Mark Zuckerberg plays in moderation at Facebook.