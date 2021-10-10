Facebook executive fires back at whistleblower accusations

In this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, Facebook Vice President of Content Policy Monika Bickert sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley to discuss the recent whistleblower report stemming from leaked documents from ex-employee Frances Haugen. In this interview, Bickert addresses the moderation systems of Facebook and Instagram, the challenges of moderating content internationally and in foreign languages, the issue of Instagram negatively affecting teens as outlined in the leaked documents, and discusses the role Mark Zuckerberg plays in moderation at Facebook.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Avlon: Social media puts our impulses on steroids
CNN's John Avlon proposes some solutions to regulate Facebook after former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed the company knew its algorithms were amplifying...
Brother of George Floyd speaks out after statue honoring him is defaced
Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, joins CNN New Day to talk about his brother's bust being vandalized in New York City.
Facebook whistleblower: The company has repeatedly misled the public
Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower who released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents indicating the company was aware of various...
Documents show California officials were notified of oil sheen 12 hours before leak
California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency as a major oil spill threatens the southern California coastline. As much as 144,000 gallons...
Facebook executive denies powerful whistleblower report
Monika Bickert, Vice President for Content Policy at Facebook, responds to the allegations made by Facebook whisteblower Frances Haugen before Congress that their algorithm...