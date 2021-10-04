Facebook exec confronted over whistleblower's January 6 claim
In part 2 of his interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter, Facebook Vice President for Global Affairs Nick Clegg says that the company will never be able to control hateful dialogue on their platform and says some kind of regulation would be helpful in dealing with the issue.

