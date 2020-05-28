Facebook Denies Sidelining Research on Site’s ‘Divisiveness’

Facebook on Wednesday defended itself in opposition to a report that it shelved inner analysis indicating that it was dividing individuals as a substitute of bringing them collectively. The social media community’s algorithms are aimed toward getting customers to spend extra time on the location. But they “exploit the human brain’s attraction to divisiveness,” a slide from a 2018 presentation by a Facebook analysis staff acknowledged, in keeping with the report within the Wall Street Journal.

It warned that if left unchecked Facebook would feed customers “more and more divisive content in an effort to gain user attention & increase time on the platform.”

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and different executives sidelined the analysis, nevertheless, primarily based on considerations it was too paternalistic or would lead to product adjustments that will rankle politically conservative customers, the Journal reported.

The firm’s integrity vp, Guy Rosen, slammed the Journal story, saying the newspaper “willfully ignored critical facts that undermined its narrative”.

“The piece uses a couple of isolated initiatives we decided against as evidence that we don’t care about the underlying issues and it ignored the significant efforts we did make,” Rosen mentioned in an online post.

“As a result, readers were left with the impression we are ignoring an issue that in fact we have invested heavily in.”

The Journal report additionally cited a 2016 research at Facebook which confirmed that, amongst German political teams, “64 percent of all extremist group joins are due to our recommendation tools.”

“Our recommendation systems grow the problem,” the report mentioned.

For years Facebook has confronted criticism for permitting hatred to flourish on the community globally, with posts stoking divisions in the course of the coronavirus pandemic being solely the newest instance.

One of probably the most infamous examples is in Myanmar, the place the tech big has been accused of being gradual to reply to abusive posts portraying the nation’s Rohingya Muslims in sub-human phrases, serving to to drum up help for a navy crackdown that pressured greater than 720,000 of the stateless minority to flee the nation in 2017.

Rosen didn’t deny the existence of the research, however identified strikes Facebook has made since 2016 to combat misinformation, harassment, threats, and different abusive habits.

“We’ve taken a number of important steps to reduce the amount of content that could drive polarization on our platform, sometimes at the expense of revenues,” Rosen mentioned.

“This job won’t ever be complete because at the end of the day, online discourse is an extension of society and ours is highly polarised.”

