Facebook deletes a Trump post for first time ever

Facebook has actually erased a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, stating it broke its policy versus spreading out false information about the coronavirus.

The post in concern included a link to a Fox News video in which Trump states kids are “virtually immune” to the infection.

Facebook stated Wednesday that the “video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation.”

A tweet from Trump with the very same video stayed up on Twitter since Wednesday afternoon. That’s although Twitter has actually been quicker than Facebook in current months in identifying posts from the president that breach its policies versus false information and abuse. Twitter did not have an instant remark.

This is the first time that Facebook has actually eliminated a post from Trump totally, instead of labeling it, as it has actually performed in the past.

Several research studies recommend, however do not show, that kids are less likely to become infected than grownups and most likely to have just moderate signs. But this is not the like being “virtually immune” to the infection.

A CDC research study including 2,500 kids released in April discovered that about 1 in 5 contaminated kids were hospitalized versus 1 in 3 grownups; 3 kids passed away. The research study …

