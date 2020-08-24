Facebook coughs up $125 million to settle French tax dispute

Facebook will pay EUR106 million ($ 125.5 million) to settle a dispute with the French tax authorities, the business verified on Monday.

Initially reported by France’s Capital, the settlement covers the duration from 2009-2018. The publication reported that the amount consisted of a EUR22 million fine, although Facebook has actually not verified this.

“We take our tax obligations seriously and work closely with tax authorities around the world to ensure compliance with all applicable tax laws and to resolve any disputes, as we have done with the French tax authorities,” a business representative stated.

This is the most recent in a string of comparable Big Tech settlements with the French tax workplace. Last year, Google paid EUR465 million in back taxes and EUR500 million in fines, and Apple agreed a settlement with a worth of around EUR500 million.

The core concern is that of where taxes ought to be paid. France has actually long been bullish on the concept that earnings created there ought to be taxed there, instead of in other nations– particularly, Ireland.

Facebook, Google and Apple all have their global head office in Ireland, which has a reasonably low business tax rate of 12.5%, compared to France’s rate of up to 31%. Until just recently, they have actually been gladly enhancing their tax expenses by scheduling earnings …

