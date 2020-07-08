Facebook civil-rights record hammered in own review

Image copyright

Facebook’s “vexing and heartbreaking” decisions are causing significant setbacks for civil rights, an audit commissioned by the company says.

The two-year-long review says its actions have left many activists “disheartened, frustrated and angry”.

Facebook has said it’ll make some – however, not all – of the changes required in the 100-page report.

The official number of advertisers boycotting Facebook over its civil-rights policy is now at nearly 1,000.

Facebook commissioned the review in May 2018, a month after founder Mark Zuckerberg faced intense questioning at a congressional hearing.

“With each success, the auditors became more hopeful that Facebook would develop a more coherent and positive plan of action that demonstrated, in word and deed, the company’s commitment to civil rights,” it says.

“Unfortunately, in our view Facebook’s approach to civil rights remains too reactive and piecemeal.

“Many in the civil rights community have become disheartened, frustrated and angry after years of engagement where they implored the company to do more to advance equality and fight discrimination, while also safeguarding free expression.”

But the audit report also praises Facebook for progress in some areas, such as its improved consultations with rights groups.

Shortcomings exposed

Facebook said the report was “the beginning of the journey, not the end”.

“What has become increasingly clear is that we have a long way to go,” it said.

“As hard as it has been to have our shortcomings exposed by experts, it has certainly been a very important process for our company.”

The auditors also referenced Facebook’s decision to allow a controversial post from US President Donald Trump to stay on the platform.

“When it means that powerful politicians do not have to abide by the same rules that everyone else does, a hierarchy of speech is created that privileges certain voices over less powerful voices,” the report says.

It demands:

a more effective policy to tackle voter suppression that “prohibits content like the Trump voting posts” and more consistent enforcement in front of the US presidential election from the beginning of November

civil rights to be “more visible” and made a frequent priority in Facebook’s decision-making

Facebook to invest more in addressing “organised hate” against Muslim, Jewish people along with other groups

a ban on the “praise” and “support” of the ideas underpinning white nationalism “even where the terms themselves are not used”

more concrete, specific actions to deal with worries about bias in the organization’s algorithms

“This report outlines a number of positive and consequential steps that the company has taken but at this point in history, the auditors are concerned that those gains could be obscured by the vexing and heartbreaking decisions Facebook has made that represent significant setbacks for civil rights,” it adds.

Chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said the audit had already had a “profound effect” on the company and Facebook had already acted on many of its recommendations.

“While we won’t be making every change they call for, we will put more of their proposals into practice soon,” she said.

She also noted that two years ago, the company cannot have predicted the audit would be published at a time of a major advertising boycott of Facebook.

‘Vitriolic hate’

Organisers of the boycott said a gathering with Facebook’s senior management this week, including Ms Sandberg and Mr Zuckerberg, had been “disappointing”.

“It was abundantly clear in our meeting today that Mark Zuckerberg and the Facebook team is not yet ready to address the vitriolic hate on their platform,” the Stop hate for Profit group said, adding the organization would not respond directly to the demands of the boycott.

And it accused Mr Zuckerberg of offering “the same old defence” society had “heard too many times before”.

“Facebook wants us to accept the same old rhetoric, repackaged as a fresh response,” it said.

Color of Change president Rashad Robinson also said the meeting “was a disappointment”.

Analysis: A negative look

By James Clayton, North America technology reporter

This audit is grim reading for Facebook.

What causes it to be so significant is the report looks at whether Facebook it self is driving people towards extremism.

“Facebook should do everything in its power to prevent its tools and algorithms from driving people toward self-reinforcing echo chambers of extremism,” it says.

And that isn’t just a criticism there is nasty stuff on the platform.

It is criticism the platform it self may drive hate.

Failure to act might have dangerous and life-threatening real-world consequences, the report says.

And it’ll add momentum to the Facebook adverts boycott that had gone a little quiet in the last few days.

Meanwhile, it has emerged Facebook’s much-lauded oversight board will not now launch until late-autumn.

The board will soon be an independent human anatomy that can decide what kind of content can and cannot be on Facebook – with the energy to overrule the company’s own decisions.

In January, Facebook said the board would start its work “within the next few months”.

The delay has prompted speculation it might not be up and running until after the presidential election.