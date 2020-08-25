Facebook blocks Thai access to group critical of monarchy



Thailand’s present king is Maha Vajiralongkorn





Facebook has actually obstructed access in Thailand to a million-member group going over the monarchy, after the Thai federal government threatened legal action.

The company informed the BBC it was preparing its own legal action to react to the pressure fromBangkok

Thailand is seeing a wave of anti-government demonstrations which have actually consisted of extraordinary require reforms to themonarchy

Criticism of the monarchy is prohibited in Thailand.

Access from within Thailand to the “Royalist Marketplace” group was obstructed on Monday night. The page can still be accessed from outside the nation.

The group has more than one million members, “pointing to its massive popularity,” group admin Pavin Chachavalpongpun informed the BBC.

Mr Chachavalpongpun stated the group “supplies a platform for major conversation on the monarchy and it permits Thais to reveal their views easily about the monarchy, from the political intervention of the monarchy, to its intimate ties with the military in …