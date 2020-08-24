Facebook blocks group of one million critical of Thai monarchy amid government pressure By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A 3D-printed Facebook logo design is seen put on a keyboard in this illustration



By Patpicha Tanakasempipat

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Facebook (O:-RRB- on Monday obstructed gain access to within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that goes over the nation’s king, after the Thai government threatened legal action over failure to remove material considered defamatory to the monarchy.

The relocation comes amid near day-to-day youth-led demonstrations versus the government led by the previous military junta chief and unmatched require reforms of themonarchy

The “Royalist Marketplace” group was developed in April by Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a self-exiled scholastic and critic of themonarchy

On Monday night, the group’s page raised a message: “Access to this group has been restricted within Thailand pursuant to a legal request from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.”

Pavin, who resides in Japan, stated Facebook had actually acquiesced the military-dominated government’s pressure.

“Our group is part of a democratisation process, it is a space for freedom of expression,” Pavin informedReuters

“By doing this, Facebook is cooperating with the authoritarian regime to obstruct democracy and cultivating authoritarianism in Thailand.”

Facebook decreased to address …