Facebook blocks access to group criticizing Thailand king after government threat

In today’s episode of “should the social network leave it up or take it down?” we have Facebook wading into another tough small amounts scenario, this time inThailand According to a report from The Guardian, the business has actually eliminated a Facebook group with more than 1 million members after it was threatened by the Thai government for breaching regional laws around disparaging the judgment queen.

The group, called “Royalist Marketplace,” was developed in April by scholastic Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a critic of the Thai government and its king, Maha Vajiralongkorn, who now resides inJapan However, on Monday, the group was limited based upon a legal demand from Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy andSociety The group was devoted to going over Vajiralongkorn and it had actually accumulated more than 1 million members in the previous 4 months, the report states.

Thailand has laws versus criticizing its queen punishable with up to 15 years in jail, The Guardian reports. The government on August 10th offered Facebook about 2 weeks to adhere to its takedown order or threat fines of approximately $6,300 daily under the nation’s Computer Crime Act, acontroversial piece of legislation passed in 2016

“Our group is part of a democratization process, it is a space for freedom of expression,” Pavin said…