Facebook bans woman for sharing her colourised World War Two images that showed Hitler and Goering

A woman has accused Facebook of attempting to ‘delete history’ after the social media marketing giant removed colourised images that showed Hitler and prominent Nazi figures from her profile and suspended her account for three days.

Russian photo colourist Olga Shirnina from Moscow, Russia, is considered a global expert in transforming historic black and white images into colour.

But she said a series of photos, bought your and posted to her 23,000 followers, were removed by Facebook for breaching ‘Community Standards’.

One photo shows a striking picture of a side profile of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler dressed up in a black suit at a New Year’s reception.

Another colourised image shows the iconic scene of Russian Soviet soldiers lifting the ‘Red Banner’ over the Reichstag on May 2 1945 as they celebrated their victory in the Battle of Berlin.

Another photograph shows a colourised portrait of Nazi, Hermann Goering, who ruled Germany between 1933 and 1945, before becoming a key member of Hitler’s cabinet.

Olga Shirona, who colourised the images such as the one above of Adolf Hitler dressed up in a black suit at a New Year’s Eve function, said: ‘We reside in very absurd times. We should resist all attempts to rewrite history and delete it just because somebody doesn’t enjoy it.’

The banned portrait of Hermann Goering, perhaps one of the most powerful figures in the Nazi Party. After the war Goering was taken fully to a prisoner of war camp in Luxembourg and became the second-highest ranking official to be later tried at Nuremberg. He was indicted of four charges within a trial that lasted 218 days and sentenced to death by hanging. The night before he was due to be executed, Goering committed suicide with a potassium cyanide capsule

A banned image above shows a wreathe-laying ceremony in Warsaw in 1939, almost a year before Nazi Germany invaded Poland, held by soldiers with a Nazi-embellished sash hung draped around it

Olga Shirnina claims the aforementioned picture of Yevgeni Khaldei’s iconic World War Two photo, ‘Raising a Flag Over the Reichstag’ was banned from Facebook. The photo was taken through the Battle of Berlin on 2 May 1945 and came to be thought to be one of the most significant images from the war due to the Reichstag’s symbolism as the heart of Nazi Germany

A banned photograph shows prominent Nazi Heinrich Himmler, SS leader, front left, meeting with German Ambassador to Poland Hans-Adolf von Moltke in 1939. He was one of the most powerful men in Nazi Germany and a prominent orchestrator of the Holocaust. After the war he tried to flee and get into hiding but was detained at a checkpoint and brought to the British 31st Civilian Interrogation Camp near Luneburg. Himmler admitted his identity and a doctor experimented with conduct a medical exam on him. He refused to open his mouth, before biting right into a hidden potassium cyanide pill and collapsing on the floor, dying within 15 minutes

Another banned picture shows a Russian soldier raising the Soviet flag over Berlin. Colourist Olga Shirmina said the photos, bought your and posted to her 23,000 followers, were removed by Facebook for breaching ‘Community Standards’

Two Nazi soldiers dressed in white are seen outside a dilapidated building in Kharkhiv, Ukraine, in 1943. Olga claims the above photo was taken from Facebook

Commander of the Taman Guards Women’s Regiment, Yevdokia Bershanskaya, and navigator, Larissa Rozanova, are pictured together above

This colourised image shows Russian soldiers raising a victory banner. ‘People – especially from certain countries – even demanded that I ‘stop the red propaganda.’ I was stunned but I thought well if people abhor it, I’ll just give these people more’, Olga Shirnina said

The first Olga says had been removed was your picture regarding Hermann Goering before a lot more were quickly taken down.

The colourist has given that called for people to withstand the ‘attempt to reword history and delete it really because a person doesn’t just like it’.

Shrina’s accounts had been revoked before following she submitted an image regarding two Nazi soldiers within a battle inside the Ukraine, but she says the lady was revoked again for three days and nights after publishing a colourised version in the iconic Red Banner picture last month.

Olga, who else developed the in photographic colouring pens through her passion for history, statements Facebook informed her typically the images comprised ‘dangerous people and organisations’.

‘When my images were disassembled, there were numerous complaints thus Facebook sidetracked and mentioned there have been a ‘technical error’ nevertheless I don’t think that’s correct,’ Olga said.

‘Later, We received a note saying, “We confirmed your post didn’t follow community standards.” There was not a mention of a blunder. I was amazed because one of many images have been on the website for one year.

‘I had been outraged. Goering was in reality a “dangerous individual” but We don’t think any person should try in order to delete background. There a number of Facebook webpages on Nazi soldiers.

‘However, We couldn’t consider that that they had said a similar thing about the Soviet soldiers hoisting the triumph banner – a celebration after four years of a horrible war. That’s impertinence.

‘Such things spur on my defiance. Even if they deleted my page, the Internet is a big place and my followers have already asked where else they’d be able to locate my work.’

‘Raising a Flag over the Reichstag’ is one of the most recognisable photos taken during World War II. It was taken during the Battle of Berlin and was subsequently reprinted thousands of times – becoming a symbol of the Soviet’s victory over the Nazis.’

At the time, the Soviet media was incredibly secretive over both the photographer and those captured in the image. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the photographer was named as Yevgeny Khalei.

A Soviet regiment of dozens of men stand in front of tanks as they receive orders before embarking on a mission

Soviet sniper, Semyon Nomokonov (1900-1973 and pictured left), smokes on a pipe. He initially marked the number of kills on his smoking pipe, and is credited with 367 in total. He was awarded two Orders of the Red Star, Order of the Red Banner, Order of Lenin among other medals. Ivan Serikov (right) is seen in colour in his uniform as he stands next to a tank. The photo was colourised by Olga Shirmina, considered to be one of the best in the world

Marine scouts lay low under the command of junior lieutenant, A. Petrov, in 1942

A smiling Red Army traffic controller is pictured in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. The Red Army was established immediately after the October 1917 Revolution and, beginning in February 1946, embodied the main component of the Soviet Armed Forces

Soviet hero Natalya Meklin-Kravtsova (left) was a flight commander in the 46th Taman Guards Night Bomber Aviation Regiment. She had flown an estimated 980 night missions and dropped 147 tons of bombs on enemy:controlled territory by the end of the war. Evgeniya Rudneva (right) was the head navigator of the 46th Guards Night Bomber Regiment, and recieved the posthumous award of Hero of the Soviet Union. She flew 645 night combat missions before she was shot down on 9 April 1944

Regiments are pictured after storming the Reichstag on 7 May 1945, the day the German army surrendered in Western Europe, ending more than five years of warfare

Despite being the most highly decorated unit in the Soviet Air Force during the war, the Night Witches regiment (above) was disbanded just six months after the end of World War Two. The daring female pilots who bombed the Nazis by night were the crucial Soviet asset to winning the war

The above photo shows the crew of junior liutenant A. Shilov, as they sit on top of a tank under a near crystal clear blue sky. Shilov had been later awarded with orders for military merit in 1943

Crowds regarding adoring women and children flock onto a station platform as they greet victorious soldiers returning home from the war

‘I noticed all colourised war photographs were of America, British, French, and German soldiers but no Russians. I decided to fill in the gap but the photos of the Red Army in colour caused a flurry of negativity,’ Olga said.

‘People – especially from certain countries – even demanded that I ‘stop the red propaganda.’ I had been stunned but then I thought well if people don’t like it, I’ll just give them more.

‘I colourise images because I like it. I love history and it’s very interesting to create a new view of events from typically the past.

‘We live within very absurd times. We should resist just about all attempts in order to rewrite history and delete that just due to the fact someone does not like it.’

Facebook continues to be contacted for comment.