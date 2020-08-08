Facebook bans one of the largest QAnon groups for violating harassment, hate speech policies

Facebook has actually gotten rid of one of the largest public QAnon groups for violating the business’s policies on false information, bullying, hate speech, and harassment, Reuters reported. The group, called Official Q/Qanon had practically 200,000 members, was erased after many posts were removed. A Facebook representative informed Reuters that the business was keeping track of other QAnon groups also.

QAnon is a conspiracy theory that declares, to name a few things, that President Donald Trump is privately preparing to jail prominent Democratic political leaders and stars for pedophilia or cannibalism. It’s ended up being prevalent throughout numerous social networks platforms, and about a lots Republican prospects for workplace have actually revealed assistance for QAnon’s views. Several QAnon fans have actually been accused of violent acts.

Back in April, Facebook eliminated numerous groups and pages promoting QAnon for appealing in “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” The business stated in a report at the time that it had actually removed 5 pages, 20 accounts, and 6 groups linked to “individuals associated with the QAnon network known to spread fringe conspiracy theories.”

Other social platforms have actually punished QAnon and its fans also; last month Twitter prohibited 7,000 QAnon- linked accounts and acted versus some …