Facebook and Instagram will remind people to wear face masks

Facebook will add messaging to its News Feed and Instagram’s feed to encourage people to wear face masks, the business said on Thursday. An alert will appear towards the top of News Feeds on Facebook that directs users to the COVID-19 Information Center, and they will have links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find out more. Instagram will include a similar prompt with CDC links.

The company says the move is in response to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the united states. On Wednesday, the US set a single-day record, adding 50,000 new cases, as much states began reconsidering their June reopening plans. As of Thursday, the US has more than 2.7 million cases of COVID-19, and more than 128,000 people have died.

The current CDC recommendation is for people to wear masks in public areas spaces to protect the others from possible infection. The masks decrease the transmission of respiratory droplets that may spread the virus.

Facebook has struggled to contain coronavirus misinformation on its platforms during the pandemic. The company has added new features to take to to stem the flood of bad information, including an alert to inform people and also require engaged with a post that had false information.

The mask prompts will begin appearing on Instagram and Facebook later today, the business said.