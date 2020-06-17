Facebook Aims to Help US Voters, but Won’t Block Trump Misinformation

Facebook is launching a widespread effort to boost US voter turnout and provide authoritative information about voting — just like it doubles down on its policy allowing politicians like President Donald Trump to post false info on the same subject.

The social media marketing giant is launching a “Voting Information Center” on Facebook and Instagram which will include precisely registering to vote, polling places and voting by mail. It will draw the information from state election officials and local election authorities.

The information hub, which will be prominently displayed on Facebook news feeds and on Instagram later in the summer — is similar to the coronavirus information center the company launched earlier in 2010 in an attempt to elevate facts and authoritative sources of info on COVID-19.

Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, continue to face criticism for maybe not removing or labeling posts by Trump that that spread misinformation about voting by mail and, many said, encouraged violence against protesters.

“I know many people are upset that we’ve left the President’s posts up, but our position is that we should enable as much expression as possible unless it will cause imminent risk of specific harms or dangers spelled out in clear policies,” Zuckerberg wrote earlier this month.

In a USA Today opinion piece Tuesday, Zuckerberg reaffirmed that position.

“Ultimately, I believe the easiest way to hold politicians accountable is through voting, and I believe we have to trust voters to make judgments for themselves,” he wrote. “That’s why I do believe we should maintain as open a platform as possible, combined with ambitious efforts to boost voter participation.

Facebook’s free speech stance may have more to do with maybe not wanting to alienate Trump and his supporters while keeping its business options open, critics suggest.

Dipayan Ghosh, co-director of the Platform Accountability Project at Harvard Kennedy School, said Facebook “doesn’t want to tick off a whole swath of people who really believe the president and appreciate” his words.

In addition to the voting hub, Facebook will even now let people switch off political and social issue ads that display the “paid for by” designation, meaning a politician or political entity paid for it. The company announced this method in January but it really is going into effect now.

Sarah Schiff, product manager who works on ads, cautioned that Facebook’s systems “aren’t perfect” and said she encourages users to report “paid for by” ads they see when they have plumped for not to see them.