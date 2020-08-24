Facebook agrees to pay France €106m in back taxes

Facebook has agreed to pay the French government €106m (£95.7m) in back taxes to settle a dispute over revenues earned in the country.

The payment covers the last decade of its French operations from 2009.

The social networking giant has also agreed to pay €8.46m in taxes on revenues in France for 2020 – 50% more than in 2019.

“We pay the taxes we owe in every market we operate,” said a Facebook spokeswoman.

“We take our tax obligations seriously and work closely with tax authorities around the world to ensure compliance with all applicable tax laws and to resolve any disputes, as we have done with the French tax authorities.”

The social networking giant did not share details of the tax dispute, but France has been pushing tech companies to pay more tax inside the country where it is generated.

Other tech giants like Google, Apple and Amazon have reached similar agreements with the French tax authorities.

Facebook said that since 2018, it had changed its sales structure so that “income from advertisers supported by our teams in France is registered in this country”.

