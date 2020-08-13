Facebook adds voting hub to combat election disinformation

Facebook released a voting info hub to offer users election info, consisting of links to register to vote or volunteer at a regional ballot station.

The hub, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg very first announced in June, will be promoted atop U.S. users’ Facebook and Instagram feeds later on this fall. The business anticipates it will reach 160 million Americans prior to November’s governmental election, according to Emily Dalton Smith, Facebook’s director of social effect. Facebook will assemble info for the website from state authorities and groups like the Bipartisan Policy Center and the Federal Voting Assistance Program.

The concept followed Facebook saw worth in a comparable tool it developed to promote precise info about Covid-19, Dalton Smith stated. Facebook has stated it’s made safeguarding the stability of the 2020 U.S. election its leading concern, however the social media network is typically utilized to spread misguiding info about voting and other election- associated subjects. Facebook began labeling all posts associated to voting last month and those tags will drive users to the electionhub Facebook has actually openly promoted an objective to aid sign up 4 million individuals to vote.

The business will likewise utilize the hub to share election- day outcomes, Dalton Smith stated. But it is currently getting ready for a situation in …

