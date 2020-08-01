Facebook adds official music videos in the US

Facebook is including official music videos to its platform, beginning this weekend. The launch is special to the US and comes in collaboration with significant business like Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and smaller sized labels.

You’ll have the ability to discover the official music videos on Facebook Watch, where a brand-new Music tab has actually been developed total with classifications and themed playlists and the experience will end up being more customized to your tastes gradually. As with any other video on Facebook, you’ll get to respond to, talk about, and share the music videos and they’ll likewise appear in your News Feed from the artists you’re following.

Facebook guarantees special videos in the coming weeks from J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernandez, Calibre 50, and Lele Pons.

There’s no word on whether the function will be broadened to other parts of the world.

