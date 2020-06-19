Facebook Acquires Crowdsourced Mapping Company Mapillary

Facebook on Thursday acquired Swedish mapping technology company Mapillary, which collects pictures from thousands of contributors to construct immersive and up-to-date maps, the companies said.

Mapillary Chief Executive Officer Jan Erik Solem, who founded the Malmö-based startup after leaving Apple in 2013, said his company’s technology could be used to power services and products like Facebook Marketplace and provide data to humanitarian organisations.

Solem had sold a facial recognition startup, Polar Rose, to Apple in 2010.

Facebook confirmed the transaction, but declined to reveal the terms. Mapillary failed to immediately react to an obtain comment.

Mapillary aims to resolve one of the most high priced problems in mapping: keeping maps updated with “street level data” about signs, addresses along with other information which can be observed from the road.

Big companies such as for example Apple and Alphabet’s Google solve the situation by sending out fleets of vehicles outfitted with cameras along with other sensors to collect images.

Mapillary crowdsources the images, ingesting pictures contributed from smart phones along with other types of cameras, and uses “computer vision” technology to stitch them together into a three-dimensional map.

Many consider that information key for self-driving car technology, although a Facebook spokesman said it might also underpin Facebook services and products under development like augmented reality glasses and virtual reality headsets.

