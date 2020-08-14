Facebook accuses the ‘Apple tax’ of stifling its plan to help struggling small businesses

Facebook is launching a new digital platform that will let event organizers create paid online events to try to fill the gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the social media giant announced on Friday.

But there’s one catch: the platform is going to cost event organizers and businesses more on iOS, as Facebook says Apple is refusing to waive its standard App Store fees or allow the company to use its own in-app payment processing system it says would help small business owners and page operators keep more of the money they generate.

“We asked Apple to reduce its 30% App Store tax or allow us to offer Facebook Pay so we could absorb all costs for businesses struggling during COVID-19. Unfortunately, they dismissed both our requests and [small businesses] will only be paid 70% of their hard-earned revenue,” says Fidji Simo, the head of Facebook’s main app, in a statement.

Apple denied Facebook’s request to waive fees for small businesses

“To support small businesses and creators, Facebook will not collect any fees from paid online events for at least the next year,” Simo adds. “For transactions on the web, and on Android in countries where we have rolled out Facebook Pay, small businesses will keep 100% of the revenue they generate from paid online events.” Simo, on a call with…