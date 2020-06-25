So why has the guidance on face masks changed since the pandemic started? This novel coronavirus is still just months old, and boffins are constantly learning more about it — including more reasons why wearing masks is so essential:

— This virus has an extended incubation period — around 14 days — giving a wide opportunity for people to infect others before they even comprehend they’re infected.

In other words, it is not just folks who are sneezing and coughing who can spread coronavirus. It’soften people who look completely normal and do not have a fever. And which could include you.

Why did health officials tell us never to wear masks before?

Early in this pandemic, scientists did not know how easily this virus spreads between people without symptoms or how long infectious particles could linger in the air

instead should be reserved for many who are sick or looking after the sick. In March, both the World Health Organization and the CDC said face masks shouldn’t be worn by healthier members of the average man or woman andinsteadshould be reserved for many who are sick or looking after the sick.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams posted a tweet on February 29 urging people never to buy masks.

WHO in June also reversed its guidance . The global health agency now says countries should urge the public to wear fabric masks where there is widespread transmission of the virus and where physical distancing is difficult.

What do doctors say about face masks now?

“People need to know that wearing masks can reduce transmission of the virus by as much as 50%, and those who refuse are putting their lives, their families, their friends, and their communities at risk,” said Dr. Christopher Murray , director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

“Plan A: Don’t go in a crowd. Plan B: If you do, make sure you wear a mask,” Fauci testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

But Fauci said he has no regrets about maybe not telling Americans to wear masks early in the pandemic.

“At that time, there was a paucity of equipment that our health care providers needed — who put themselves daily in harm’s way of taking care of people who are ill,” that he said.

“We did not want to divert masks and PPE (personal protective equipment) away from them, to be used by the people.” But now, Fauci said, “we have enough.”

Which states have mask requirements?

“It’s an incredibly simple, cheap, and now turning out to be effective intervention — both for individuals (and) for communities,” Murray said.

“There’s no reason that every state shouldn’t do what other states are starting to do, which is mandate mask use.”

Do mask requirements actually help?

An estimated 230,000 to 450,000 Covid-19 cases were prevented in the states that enacted requirements for mask use between April 8 and May 15, researchers from the University of Iowa found.

The IHME projected a complete of 179,106 US deaths from Covid-19 by October 1 . But the number of expected deaths drops by ‭33,059‬ — down seriously to 146,047 — if 95% of Americans wear masks in public places, the researchers said.

What about my civil liberties?

Wearing a breathing apparatus will give you more freedom, maybe not less, the surgeon general said.

“Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice- but if more wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out,” tweeted Adams , who was simply nominated by President Donald Trump.

“Face coverings → less asymptomatic viral spread → more places open, and sooner! Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering!”

Murray agreed any particular one of the fastest ways to simply help get Covid-19 under control and help prevent a second wave of economic shutdowns is to wear a mask.

“For pretty much every state that we’ve looked at, if we can get people to wear masks, we can not only save lives, but … we can also save the economy, because we can keep businesses going.”

Can I stop taking other precautions when I’m wearing a mask?

No. It’s still important to keep social distancing when possible and wash your hands usually — particularly because as you could touch a contaminated surface (like the front of one’s mask) and then touch your face whenever your mask is off.

“Don’t get a false sense of security that that mask is protecting you exclusively from getting infected,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, an associate the White House coronavirus task force.

“There are other ways that you can get infected.”