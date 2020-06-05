Face masks can be obtained from self-service machines in public places – Panorama

Yerevan residents can now acquire face masks from self-service machines positioned in totally different public places to guard themselves from the unfold of Covid-19. As the nation’s State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition experiences, the initiative got here into life via the joint effort of Tavush textiles and Arvending LTD. According to the supply, the machines are positioned in seven stations of Yerevan metro and can be positioned in greater than 50 places all through the capital in the close to future.

The machines vend two-pack protecting face masks costing 200 drams.

“Our request to all companies serving customers flow – trade centres and banks – is to place such machines to ensure affordable face masks for all people,” the Secretary General of the Commission Davit Hovhannisyan has stated, including they’re in talks with variety of firms for the additional enlargement of the initiative