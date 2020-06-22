Face mask prices drop in the market – PM – Panorama

The situation with the new coronavirus in Armenia remains tense, yet it is stable, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated after the regular meeting at the Commandant Office in charge of the state of emergency in Armenia.

“The main problem remains we have no guarantee the stability will be preserved. Consequently, our main task is the strict and wide observance of preventive anti-epidemic measures. We will continue awareness campaigns to urge citizens to follow three simple rules – wearing face masks everywhere, practice social distancing and using hand sanitizers,” Pashinyan stressed.

The PM then pointed to the drop of prices of face masks. “The prices of face masks are dropping in the market and they become more affordable to citizens,” added Pashinyan.