‘Fabricated and politically motivated case’: former national security chief blasts authorities for ‘persecutions’ – Armenian News

Former Director of the National Security Service (NSS) Artur Vanetsyan was summoned to the agency earlier today to give a conclusion in connection with a criminal case which that he described as “fabricated” and “politically motivated”.

“I had no obligation to go at all, but out of my respect for that institute, I did visit and refused to give an explanation,” that he told reporters after leaving the building.

“It is yet another fabricated and politically motivated case,” Vanetsyan said. “The authorities have been doing their best in the past eight months to carry out persecutions against me in an effort to suspend by political activity. None of the accusations they have so far raised have been confirmed -not by any person – as will this ‘accusation’, which I believe will blow up.”

The opposition Fatherland party’s leader further elaborated on the proceeding. “In 2018, a former employee, who the NSS claimed had no right to be reinstated to office, was reinstated. But I don’t think it is the NSS employees or investigators that have problems with the interpretation of the laws. It more deals with the political leadership of Armenia, as well as the acting NSS director, because if they had thoroughly read the law, they would have seen that there was no violation in essence,” he said.