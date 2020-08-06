Fabio Jakobsen in a ‘comatose condition’ following horrific crash at Tour of Poland

Jakobsen collided with a barrier at the finish line of Wednesday’s race after Dylan Groenewegen had drifted into the path of the Dutch cyclist, causing a number of other riders to also crash.

“Fabio Jakobsen’s situation is serious but at the moment he is stable,” said a statement from his Deceuninck-QuickStep team.

“Diagnostic tests didn’t reveal brain or spinal injury, but because of the gravity of his multiple injuries he is still kept in a comatose condition and has to remain closely monitored in the following days at the Wojewódzki Szpital in Katowice.”

Groenewegen was subsequently disqualified from the race and victory was handed to Jakobsen. His actions have been condemned by the UCI, cycling’s global governing body.

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) strongly condemns the dangerous behavior of rider Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), who sent Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) into the barriers a few meters from the finish, causing a collective crash at the end of the first stage of the Tour de Pologne," said a statement. It added that the incident would be referred to a disciplinary commission to determine whether sanctions should be imposed, while Jumbo-Visma said the team will undertake an internal review of the…

