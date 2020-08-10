Fabio Jakobsen: Doctor confident cyclist can race again

But it is expected his roadway to healing will be “long and arduous,” with “speaking and eating” most likely to be a “challenge in the coming period,” according to his group.
Jakobsen, 23, had actually been kept in a caused coma after hitting a barrier throughout an 80 kilometer-per-hour sprint for the goal of the very first phase of the Tour of Poland in Katowice lastWednesday
Dylan Groenewegen had actually wandered into the course of the Dutch cyclist, triggering a variety of other riders to likewise crash. A race authorities likewise suffered a head injury, according race organizer Czes ław Lang.
‘Long and strenuous’
Jakobsen had actually been gotten up by medical professionals of the Sosnowiec healthcare facility on Friday afternoon after going through 5 hours of maxillofacial surgical treatment on Thursday night.
But his facial injuries are so serious, “speaking and consuming will be a.