Fabio Jakobsen: Doctor confident cyclist can race again

But it is expected his roadway to healing will be “long and arduous,” with “speaking and eating” most likely to be a “challenge in the coming period,” according to his group.

Jakobsen, 23, had actually been kept in a caused coma after hitting a barrier throughout an 80 kilometer-per-hour sprint for the goal of the very first phase of the Tour of Poland in Katowice lastWednesday

Dylan Groenewegen had actually wandered into the course of the Dutch cyclist, triggering a variety of other riders to likewise crash. A race authorities likewise suffered a head injury, according race organizer Czes ław Lang.

“His condition is very good, particularly given the seriousness of the incident,” Yvan Vanmol, the group doctor of Jakobsen’s Deceuninck- QuickStep group, informed Belgian broadcaster Sporza in an interview on Sunday after checking out the rider in healthcare facility.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features ‘Long and strenuous’ Jakobsen had actually been gotten up by medical professionals of the Sosnowiec healthcare facility on Friday afternoon after going through 5 hours of maxillofacial surgical treatment on Thursday night. The rider “was able to move his legs and arms and communicate with the doctors, which immediately ruled out major neurological problems,” his group stated in an statement on its website onFriday . But his facial injuries are so serious, “speaking and consuming will be a.

