Fabio Fognini undergoes surgery on both ankles | Tennis News





Fabio Fognini underwent surgery on both ankles on Saturday

Italy’s world No 11 Fabio Fognini has undergone surgery on both ankles to treatment a long-standing drawback.

The 33-year-old has stated he had hoped the two-month break as a result of coronavirus pandemic can have improved his state of affairs.

No skilled tournaments have been performed for the reason that begin of March due to the pandemic, and the ATP Tour has been suspended till not less than the beginning of August, giving Fognini sufficient time to get well.

In a press release posted on Twitter, Fognini stated: “I’ve been having an issue with my left ankle for three-and-a-half years now. It’s a problem I’ve realized to deal with. Then my proper ankle began taking part in up previously two years as nicely.

“I had hoped the varied points would go away throughout my two-month break from the sport due to the lockdown, however after I resumed coaching, they had been nonetheless there.

“After medical examination and a long discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery on both ankles. I believe it’s the right thing to do while the Tour is on this enforced break. I will undergo surgery in Italy today. I can’t wait to be back playing again!”

Fognini received his first ATP Masters 1000 title final April in Monte-Carlo earlier than changing into the oldest first-time member of the Top 10 since 1973.

