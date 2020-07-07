FA to support any player who wishes to take knee as anti-racism message ahead of FA Cup final | Football News







The Football Association will support any player who wishes to take a stand against discrimination by taking a knee, ahead of the FA Cup final the following month.

The governing human anatomy believes if and when a player chooses to take a knee it is up to them, and they will be free to do so at the match at Wembley on August 1.

Teams have gone down using one knee prior to each Premier League game up to now since football’s restart on June 17.

It is a form of anti-racism protest brought into the public eye by NFL player Colin Kaepernick, following police brutality against black Americans in the US.

The FA Cup final will take place between either Manchester United or Chelsea and Manchester City or Arsenal, whose semi-final clashes will take put on July 18 and 19, also at the national stadium.

This season’s FA Cup final is to be named the ‘Heads Up FA Cup final’ as Prince William continues his campaign in support of mental health.

“We’re going to really use the final as a moment to promote good, positive mental health for everyone,” the Duke of Cambridge said.

“It’s quite timely allowing for what we’ve all experienced with this pandemic. I think there is going to be, sadly, a lot of repercussions out of this in society, not just in football, in terms of people’s mental health.

“Hopefully the FA Cup can be a bit of a pivot that people can rally around.”