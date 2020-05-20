FA seeks agreement from Women’s Super League and Championship clubs on how to end season | Football News



















Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui explains the three choices Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship clubs will focus on on how to end the season early due to the coronavirus pandemic

The FA has written to all Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship clubs in a bid to discover an agreement on how to end the season.

The transfer comes after talks between the FA and the clubs in the previous few days, which noticed three choices emerge for calling a halt to the marketing campaign.

The first possibility would see the tables determined utilizing a weighted points-per-game system, which might see Liverpool relegated and Aston Villa promoted.

Liverpool are at present backside of the WSL, however two of the three choices to resolve the ultimate desk would see them keep away from relegation

The second additionally makes use of weighted factors per sport, however there could be no relegation from the WSL. However, Villa would nonetheless be promoted, and the WSL would broaden to 13 groups for the 2020/21 season.

In each eventualities, Chelsea would leapfrog Manchester City and be topped champions. Emma Hayes’ facet are at present second by one level, however have a sport in hand.

The closing possibility could be for the WSL and Championship seasons to be voided, which is the choice the FA have already taken with the third tier and beneath of ladies’s soccer.

A choice on which possibility will probably be chosen is hoped for by the end of this week.

However, it may very well be delayed because the FA is eager to implement the identical system used to end the ladies’s season in Leagues One and Two, if their clubs additionally resolve to end their season early.

This story has been amended to appropriate an inaccuracy. The article beforehand said that the FA had already notified WSL and Women’s Championship clubs that the season will end early.