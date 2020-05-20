FA seeks agreement from Women’s Super League and Championship clubs on ending season | Football News





Manchester City presently lead the Women’s Super League by a degree, though second-placed Chelsea have a sport in hand

The FA has written to all Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship clubs in a bid to search out an agreement on ending the season early.

The transfer comes after talks between the FA and the clubs in the previous few days, which noticed three choices emerge for calling a halt to the marketing campaign.

The first possibility would see the tables determined utilizing a weighted points-per-game system, which might see Liverpool relegated and Aston Villa promoted.

Liverpool are presently backside of the WSL, however two of the three choices to determine the ultimate desk would see them keep away from relegation

The second additionally makes use of weighted factors per sport, however there could be no relegation from the WSL. However, Villa would nonetheless be promoted, and the WSL would increase to 13 groups for the 2020/21 season.

In each situations, Chelsea would leapfrog Manchester City and be topped champions. Emma Hayes’ aspect are presently second by one level, however have a sport in hand.

The last possibility could be for the WSL and Championship seasons to be voided, which is the choice the FA have already taken with the third tier and under of ladies’s soccer.

A call on which possibility will probably be chosen is hoped for by the top of this week.

However, it may very well be delayed because the FA is eager to implement the identical system used to finish the ladies’s season in Leagues One and Two, if their clubs additionally determine to finish their season early.