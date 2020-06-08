FA in talks to move transfer window to August until October | Football News





Timo Werner is one player who could find yourself in the Premier League, with Chelsea favourites.

The Football Association is discussing proposals to move the summer transfer window to August until October.

The window in England is currently scheduled to open on June 18 – but that’s not expected to go ahead.

The 2019-20 Premier League season will resume that same week and will carry on into July while the final nine rounds of fixtures are completed.

FIFA are set provide help with the parameters between which new windows can be set, and it is then down to individual associations to finalise specific dates.

The FA can also be consulting with other associations across Europe and there is said to be some consensus over a deadline of Friday, October 2.

The French Football Federation (FFF) opened their domestic window on Monday, with their leagues having been already cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they may also be said to be considering an August-to-October window for international transfers.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC), meanwhile, has confirmed their transfer window will take place from September 1 to October 5, with the Serie A season also set to resume later this month.

Man City interested in signing Chilwell

Manchester City are keen to sign Leicester’s Ben Chilwell alongside Chelsea.

The young England left-back has been identified as certainly one of Chelsea’s top targets come july 1st – but could face rival interest from City.

Chilwell has four years left on his contract and Leicester are under no pressure to sell the 23-year-old.

