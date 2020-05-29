The Football Association have come to an settlement over a restart date for the FA Cup.

The Premier League on Thursday agreed for the 2019/20 season to renew on 17 June after the coronavirus suspension.

The FA have now confirmed that the quarter-finals will happen over the weekend of 27-28 June.

The semi-finals and ultimate will happen over the weekend of 11-12 July and 1 August respectively.

FA chief govt officer Mark Bullingham stated: “We are happy to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup.

“The competitors has been an integral a part of the English soccer calendar for practically 150 years, and we’d wish to thank the Premier League Executive and golf equipment for their assist in scheduling the remaining matches throughout this unprecedented time.





“This has been a difficult period for many people and while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority.”

The quarter-finals will see Leicester City host Chelsea, Newcastle United face Manchester City, Sheffield United tackle Arsenal and Norwich City play Manchester United.

