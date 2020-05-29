FA Cup quarter-finals set for June 27/28; final on August 1 | Football News





Manchester City gained the FA Cup final season and can now have the prospect to aim to repeat that feat this yr

The FA Cup has been provisionally scheduled to return with the quarter-finals on June 27-28 and final set to be held on August 1.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the Premier League will resume on June 17, with all 92 matches being televised.

The FA Cup can also be set to be accomplished, with the quarter-finals deliberate for the final weekend of June, the semi-finals throughout the weekend of July 11-12 and the final on Saturday August 1.

No venues or kick-off occasions for the matches have been confirmed at this stage. The semi-finals and final are usually held at Wembley Stadium.

FA chief government Mark Bullingham stated: “We are happy to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup.

“The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we’d like to thank the Premier League Executive and Clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.

“This has been a troublesome interval for many individuals and whereas it is a constructive step, the restart date depends on all security measures being met. The well being and wellbeing of gamers, employees and supporters stays our precedence.”

FA Cup quarter-finals: