FA Cup final scheduled for August 1

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie earlier this month forged doubt on it going forward, believing the logistical hurdles can be too sizeable to beat, however the ICC says it’s investigating various potentialities.

An announcement from the governing physique stated: “Reports of a postponement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 are inaccurate and planning for the event continues whilst a number of contingency plans are being explored in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the Covid-19 virus.”

Meanwhile, Australia’s males are as a consequence of start their season with a three-match ODI collection in opposition to Zimbabwe beginning on August 9, whereas the hotly anticipated go to of India will see the perimeters play throughout all three codecs between October and January.

In a packed calendar there may be additionally set to be a Twenty20 collection in opposition to the West Indies and a limited-overs rubber in opposition to neighbours New Zealand. Australia’s girls are as a consequence of play 9 white ball matches in opposition to New Zealand and India.

Mr Roberts stated CA was “exploring all options” because it ready for the season together with chartering flights from different international locations into Australia, creating biosecurity “bubbles” at totally different grounds and utilizing just one or two venues for matches.

Australia are as a consequence of contest a five-match ODI collection in England this summer time however no settlement has been reached on whether or not or not that may go forward.

